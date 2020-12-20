Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $131.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.