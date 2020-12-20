Sei Investments Co. Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.61% of Glu Mobile worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 23.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 6.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428 over the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLUU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.