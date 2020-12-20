Sei Investments Co. Has $8.16 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.44.

Shares of SIVB opened at $357.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average of $263.90. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $366.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $51,771.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $307,227.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,953.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.