Sei Investments Co. Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Rexnord worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

