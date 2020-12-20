Sei Investments Co. Purchases 166,397 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 166,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.56, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

