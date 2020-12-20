Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,019 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Cameco worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 81.4% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $13.35 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.