Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416,949 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $31,596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

NYSE HASI opened at $60.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

