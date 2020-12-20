Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,035 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $111.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

