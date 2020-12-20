Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,990,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $89.73 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

