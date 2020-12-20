Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Select Medical stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth $167,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

