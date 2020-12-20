Selfkey Achieves Market Cap of $8.31 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.46 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Binance, RightBTC and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00054932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00361762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00025955 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,513,807,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, OKEx, IDEX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

