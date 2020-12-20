Semux Price Reaches $0.0174 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $221,061.98 and $7,156.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001735 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003826 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.