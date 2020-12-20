Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 1,705,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,059,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

