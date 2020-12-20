Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $323.57 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

