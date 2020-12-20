ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFBS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

