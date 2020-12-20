Sessia (KICKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Sessia has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $296,688.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coineal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00362256 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Sessia Token Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,026,389 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

