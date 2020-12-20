Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,170.96 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,206.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,007.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $979.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,919.58, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,047.97.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

