Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.12. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 141,157 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

