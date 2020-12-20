SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Price Down 5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.59. 1,504,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 927,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.68.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,836 shares during the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.