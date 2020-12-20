Single Collateral DAI Trading Up 20.8% This Week (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00056933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00365609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 83.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00025969 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

