SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $153.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

