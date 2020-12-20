Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $268.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $240.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 859.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after acquiring an additional 231,511 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,454,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 3.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,218,000 after acquiring an additional 137,056 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $94,806,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.