Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.63

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and traded as high as $26.40. Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 16,586 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £63.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.04.

About Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.