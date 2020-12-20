Snetwork Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Snetwork has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Snetwork has a total market cap of $668,236.30 and approximately $50,937.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Snetwork

Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,757,487 tokens. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Snetwork

Snetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

