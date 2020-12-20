Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.55.

SNOW stock opened at $334.25 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $1,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $14,101,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $3,094,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

