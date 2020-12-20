SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.17

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and traded as high as $81.13. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 3,613 shares trading hands.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

