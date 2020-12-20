SolarCoin (SLR) Hits Market Cap of $868,717.98

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $868,717.98 and $6,699.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00492057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.