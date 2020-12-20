Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SOLVY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Solvay to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Solvay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Solvay has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

