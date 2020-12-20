South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $366.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.00 million. South State posted sales of $162.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

SSB traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 693,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.16. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in South State by 69.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 144.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of South State by 392.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of South State by 1,316.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 911,269 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

