SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Stock Price Down 0%

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $49.95. 4,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

