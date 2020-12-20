SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.