SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,500,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 134,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $416.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.77 and a 200-day moving average of $354.19. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $420.43.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

