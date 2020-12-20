Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) to post sales of $525.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $552.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $491.20 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $969.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. 6,798,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778,935. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 515.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.