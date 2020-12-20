Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Ledger Susan St. Sells 5,664 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,664 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $913,093.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $324,718.80.

On Monday, September 28th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $305,230.80.

SPLK opened at $165.89 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

