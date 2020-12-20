Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $196.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.76.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $165.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,564. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

