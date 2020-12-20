SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPSC. Benchmark increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $105.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.