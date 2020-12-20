Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 10,405 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 94.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 68.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 8.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $952.51 million, a PE ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neenah, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NP. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

