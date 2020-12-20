Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $845,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lantheus worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,535,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $993.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

