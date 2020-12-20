Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Integer by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Integer by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Integer by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.