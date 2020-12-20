Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 91,161 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,161 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 151,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,344,293.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,421.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,061,279 shares of company stock worth $223,614,098 in the last ninety days. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AQUA. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of AQUA opened at $25.41 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

