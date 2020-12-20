Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,564. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $165.89 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.76.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.