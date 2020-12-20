Stakinglab 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $862.21 and approximately $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00110569 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004032 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

