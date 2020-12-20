StarTek (NYSE:SRT) vs. BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) Financial Review

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) and BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get StarTek alerts:

14.9% of StarTek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of BG Staffing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of StarTek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for StarTek and BG Staffing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek 0 0 2 0 3.00 BG Staffing 0 0 1 0 3.00

StarTek currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. BG Staffing has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Given BG Staffing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BG Staffing is more favorable than StarTek.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StarTek and BG Staffing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek $657.91 million 0.48 -$15.02 million $0.08 98.50 BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.50 $13.25 million $1.67 8.62

BG Staffing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StarTek. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StarTek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StarTek and BG Staffing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek -6.23% -1.36% -0.55% BG Staffing 0.72% 18.50% 9.48%

Volatility and Risk

StarTek has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Staffing has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BG Staffing beats StarTek on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc., a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It serves telecom, e-commerce and consumer, media and cable, financial and business services, travel and hospitality, healthcare and education, technology, IT and related services, and other industries in the Americas, the Middle East, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.