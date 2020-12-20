State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Seacor were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Seacor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seacor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seacor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Seacor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacor alerts:

Seacor stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $843.60 million, a P/E ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,515,325.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,565 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,273. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.