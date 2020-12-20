State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 2,080 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

INN opened at $9.12 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $964.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

