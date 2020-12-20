State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,086 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Harsco were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Harsco by 40.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the third quarter valued at $423,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Harsco by 13.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harsco by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $17.06 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

