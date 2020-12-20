State Street Corp Acquires 88,579 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $4,585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 255,368 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $57,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,715,154 shares of company stock worth $73,120,944. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $625.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.