State Street Corp Buys 90,573 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.61% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSA. BidaskClub raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

