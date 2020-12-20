State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.83% of Vaxart worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vaxart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VXRT. BidaskClub upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of VXRT opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

