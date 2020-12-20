State Street Corp Sells 52,749 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in International Seaways by 961.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $364,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $477.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INSW shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

